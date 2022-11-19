News
J-Novel Club Produces 9 Audiobook Versions of Licensed Titles
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
By the Grace of the Gods, Reborn to Master the Blade, The Faraway Paladin, more get audiobooks
J-Novel Club announced during its Anime NYC panel on Saturday that it is partnering with RBmedia and Podium to produce audiobook editions of some novel series that the company has already previously licensed.
The audiobooks that J-Novel Club will produce with RBmedia include:
- By the Grace of the Gods by Roy
- Reborn to Master the Blade: From Hero-King to Extraordinary Squire ♀ by Hayaken
- Black Summoner by Doufu Mayoi
- How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom by Dojyomaru
- The Faraway Paladin by Kanata Yanagino
- Hell Mode by Hamuo
- My Daughter Left the Nest and Returned an S-Rank Adventurer by MOJIKAKIYA
The audiobooks that J-Novel Club will produced with Podium include:
- In Another World With My Smartphone by Patora Fuyuhara
- Min-Maxing My TRPG Build in Another World by Schuld
