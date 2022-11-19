J-Novel Club Produces 9 Audiobook Versions of Licensed Titles

ANN's coverage of Anime NYC sponsored by Yen Press!

J-Novel Club announced during its Anime NYC panel on Saturday that it is partnering with RBmedia and Podium to produce audiobook editions of some novel series that the company has already previously licensed.

The audiobooks that J-Novel Club will produce with RBmedia include:

The audiobooks that J-Novel Club will produced with Podium include:

Source: Press release



Disclosure: As of November 1, 2022, Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, has agreed to acquire majority control of Anime News Network. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.