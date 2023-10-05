Azusa Itakura's Ripe for the Picking Manga Gets Live-Action Series

© Azusa Itakura, Houbunsha, NTT Solmare Corp

Ripe for the Picking

This year's October 20/27 combined issue of'smagazine announced on Friday that's) manga is getting a live-action television series. The show will air on Tuesdays on' Drama Stream block.

NTT Solmare Corp's MangaPlaza digital service posts the series in English, and it describes the story:

What's in store for 32-year-old virgin and feeling insecure about her lack of experience?! Maiko Kousaka is your average office worker, except she has a secret that absolutely can't get out! Even though she's over 30, she still hasn't done "it". Desperate to change things, she decides to take matters into her own hands.

Itakura ( Girl May Kill , Shōjo Café ) launched the manga in Weekly Manga Times in April 2020. Houbunsha published the manga's seventh compiled book volume on May 16, and it will release the eighth volume on October 16.

Source: Comic Natalie