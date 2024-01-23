×
Oshi no Ko Ranks as Top-Selling Title for Yen Press in 2023

posted on by Adriana Hazra
Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun, Solo Leveling, Bungō Stray Dogs, Sasaki and Miyano, more make list

oshi-no-ko
© Aka Akasaka, Mengo Yokoyari, Shueisha
Yen Press released a "Rewind" video on January 16 announcing its top=selling manga, manwha, and light novel titles for 2023. The overall most popular franchise for the publisher was Aka Akasaka and Mengo Yokoyari's Oshi no Ko.

The company listed its top five manga and manwha:

The company listed its top five light novels:

The company listed its top five debut manga and manwha amongst titles release in 2023:

The company listed its top five debut light novels amongst titles release in 2023:

Sources: Yen Press' Twitter account, ICv2 (Brigid Alverson)


Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.
