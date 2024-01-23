News
Oshi no Ko Ranks as Top-Selling Title for Yen Press in 2023
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun, Solo Leveling, Bungō Stray Dogs, Sasaki and Miyano, more make list
Yen Press released a "Rewind" video on January 16 announcing its top=selling manga, manwha, and light novel titles for 2023. The overall most popular franchise for the publisher was Aka Akasaka and Mengo Yokoyari's Oshi no Ko.
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.
The company listed its top five manga and manwha:
- #1 — Iro Aida's Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun
- #2 — Chugong and DUBU's Solo Leveling Korean webcomic
- #3 — Aka Akasaka and Mengo Yokoyari's Oshi no Ko
- #4 — Kafka Asagiri and Sango Harukawa's Bungō Stray Dogs
- #5 — Shō Harusono's Sasaki and Miyano
The company listed its top five light novels:
- #1 — Kugane Maruyama's Overlord
- #2 — Chugong's Solo Leveling
- #3 — Fuse and Mitz Vah's That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime
- #4 — Kafka Asagiri and Sango Harukawa's Bungō Stray Dogs
- #5 — Okina Baba's So I'm a Spider, So What?
The company listed its top five debut manga and manwha amongst titles release in 2023:
- #1 — Aka Akasaka and Mengo Yokoyari's Oshi no Ko
- #2 — Mokumokuren's The Summer Hikaru Died
- #3 — Nikiichi Tobita's Elden Ring: The Road to the Erdtree
- #4 — Mayu Murata's Honey Lemon Soda
- #5 — Aki Hamaji's Bocchi the Rock!
The company listed its top five debut light novels amongst titles release in 2023:
- #1 — Kotoko Hachijo's Sasaki and Miyano: First Years
- #2 — Shō Harusono and Kotoko Hachijo's Hirano and Kagiura
- #3 — Minami Kotsuna and Hitomi Hitoyo's You Can Have My Back
- #4 — Kiwamu Sato's Tezcatlipoca
- #5 — Kureha's Bride of the Barrier Master
Sources: Yen Press' Twitter account, ICv2 (Brigid Alverson)
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.