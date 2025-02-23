Blue Box Anime Casts Yūki Kaji

Kaji plays Kazuma Matsuoka who returned from studying abroad in America

This year's 13th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed a new cast member for the anime of Kōji Miura 's Blue Box ( Ao no Hako ) manga on Tuesday. Yūki Kaji will join the anime's cast as Kazuma Matsuoka, a student who returned to Japan from studying abroad in America.

Image via x.com © 三浦糀／集英社・「アオのハコ」製作委員会

Image via Blue Blox anime's website ©三浦糀／集英社・「アオのハコ」製作委員会

The anime debuted on television in Japan on October 3 at 11:56 p.m., and is airing onand 28 affiliated networks. The anime began streaming onon October 4 (Japan time), where it streams weekly. The series is also streaming on more than 25 other streaming services in Japan after each episode's television airing.

The anime's second cours (quarter of a year) premiered on Japanese television on January 2. Macaroni Enpitsu performs the new opening theme song "Shikaraba" (In That Case), and TOMOO performs the new ending theme song "Contrast."

The series is airing for two consecutive cours (quarters of a year).

The anime stars:

Yūichirō Yano ( Moyashimon , Lupin the Third: Part 5 ) is directing the anime, and Yūko Kakihara ( Buddy Daddies , Cells at Work! , Chihayafuru seasons 2-3) is overseeing the series scripts. Miho Tanino ( Tower of God , Blue Thermal ) is designing the characters. Telecom Animation Film is producing the animation, and UNLIMITED PRODUCE by TMS is in charge of planning and production.

Official HiGE DANdism performed the first cours opening theme song "Same Blue," and Eve performed the ending theme song "Teenage Blue."

Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service publishes the manga in English digitally, and describes the story:

Taiki Inomata is on the boys' badminton team at sports powerhouse Eimei Junior and Senior High. He's in love with basketball player Chinatsu Kano, the older girl he trains alongside every morning in the gym. One Spring day, their relationship takes a sharp turn ... And thus begins this brand-new series of love, sports and youth!

Miura first published the story as a one-shot manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in 2020. The magazine started the manga's serialization in April 2021. Shueisha will publish the manga's 19th compiled book volume on March 4. Viz Media will publish the manga's 14th volume also on March 4. The manga has more than 6.2 million copies in circulation.

