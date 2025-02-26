News
Seven Seas Licenses Godzilla -1.0 & Chronicles of an Aristocrat Reborn in Another World Novels, A Reincarnated Carrier's Strategy for Another World Manga, 6 More Titles
posted on by Anita Tai
Seven Seas announced the following licenses on Wednesday:Title: Lost in the Cloud manhwa
Creator: Paskim
Release Date: September 2025 (volume 1, Webtoons label)
Summary:
Skylar has a secret: he's been covertly snapping photos of his crush, Chan-il, and storing them in the cloud. He thought they were safe—until the photos vanish, and an anonymous text exposes his secret.
The blackmailer? Chan-il's sharp-tongued best friend, Cirrus. Instead of outing Skylar, Cirrus proposes a deal that pulls him into a web of awkward encounters, close calls, and a deeply personal game. What does Cirrus really want, and why can't Skylar shake the feeling there's more to this game than meets the eye?
Title: A Reincarnated Carrier’s Strategy for Another World manga
Creator: Tarō Koumi, Hayashi
Release Date: January 2026 (volume 1, Ghost Ship imprint)
Summary:
Sei has always yearned for a life of freedom, and when he's reborn into another world, it seems like he would finally have his dream life. Except he was born as a “carrier,” a non-combative class that mostly uses their abilities to transport goods. But Sei has found a way to use his powers both in and out of fights, surviving on his own despite his low class. And while he travels the land seeing sights and picking up women, he'll prove that a lowly carrier is capable of conquering the world!
Title: Long Period manga
Creator: Nagisa Furuya
Release Date: August 2025 (volume 1, Seven Seas BL label)
Summary:
Yusei insists he hates his best friend—or at least, that's what he tells himself. Itsuki, his gifted, charming, and impossibly talented friend, seems to be wasting his potential. After all, Itsuki could easily get into any prestigious university or join any sports team, yet he chooses to spend his time with Yusei. Struggling with feelings he can't quite understand, Yusei pretends to despise Itsuki, hoping it will help him overcome his emotions or, at the very least, distance himself from the one person who means so much. But is pretending enough to change Yusei's heart? And what about Itsuki's feelings?
Title: Chronicles of an Aristocrat Reborn in Another World light novels
Creator: Yashu, Yotsuba
Release Date: December 2025 (volume 1, Airship imprint)
Summary:
Teenager Shiinya Kazuya died while saving young girls from an attacker, only to find himself reincarnated into a world of swords and magic. It was a dream come true! Though he remembers his life and knowledge of Earth, he is now Cain von Silford, the third son of an aristocrat. Being granted the protection of the gods on his fifth birthday turned out to be too much of a good thing for Cain. His stats and boosts are so powerful, he must hide his real abilities to climb the ranks of society as he descends into the darkest dungeons. The ultimate isekai adventure begins as a teen-turned-child is trapped in a beautiful kingdom he didn't create, but might one day rule!
Title: I Like Villains, so I Reincarnated as One light novels
Creator: Kei Takano, kodamazon
Release Date: September 2025 (volume 1, Airship imprint)
Summary:
Video game character Vice Hamilton is destined to lose everything—his position, his family, and ultimately his life. A tragic villain who was overshadowed by his talented sister, blamed for mismanaging his territory, and fated to fall at the hands of the game's hero, Vice is nothing more than a failure. And to be reincarnated as him? A fate worse than death! Or is it?
Armed with knowledge of the game's plot, the new Vice has a second chance to rewrite his fate and become a proper villain with a better future. Using his own cheats to avoid every pitfall, Vice has the ability to avoid doom and impending tragedy, all while winning the hearts of the beautiful ladies around him. Can he maintain this new course, grow his harem, and survive the plot that's written against him?!
Title: Tales of the Hundred Monsters Next Door manga
Creator: Yoshiko Watanuki
Release Date: November 2025 (volume 1)
Summary:
Katagiri Jinpachi is a man plagued by mysteries, and the only one who can help him is the mysterious Harada Oriza, a famed painter of ghost and yokai portraits. These two men share the same peculiar fate, and their wicked tale of the ghastly and the curious, the strange and the shocking, all begins here.
Title: Lovers on the Last Train manga
Creator: Dayoo
Release Date: December 2025 (volume 1, Seven Seas BL label)
Summary:
Harue and Fujishima are complete opposites with the same problem: they both work in fast-paced industries and have little time to date. But when they match with each other on a dating app, they take the time to get to know each other and soon, they're falling hard! Could this be their chance at a romantic connection and more?
Title: Chainsmoker Cat manga
Creator: Nyan Nyan Factory
Release Date: December 2025 (volume 1)
Summary:
Yani is a catgirl with a seriously bad smoking habit. She smokes so much that her apartment smells like ash and is littered with cigarette butts—and plenty of other trash! Every time she tries to quit, she becomes weak to the cravings and gives in almost instantly. Will she ever get her life together, or is she doomed to live as a chainsmoking slob forever?
Title: Godzilla Minus One novel
Creator: Takashi Yamazaki
Release Date: September 2025
Summary:
After failing to carry out his suicide mission, disgraced kamikaze pilot Koichi Shikishima returns to ravaged postwar Japan to find his parents dead and country destroyed. Having lost both his honor and his family, he must try to slowly rebuild alongside the thousands orphaned by the Tokyo air raids—including a woman named Noriko and her adopted child, whom he invites into the ramshackle remains of his home.
But as these struggling survivors begin to reclaim a semblance of stability, a new and unprecedented threat appears on the horizon—a rampaging, colossal creature from the deep that their defeated nation cannot defend against. With no hope of aid from the occupying forces, can a ragtag militia of misfits band together to thwart this titanic terror?
Source: Press releases