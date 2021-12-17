Advertorial
HATSUNE MIKU: COLORFUL STAGE! Jams Out On Android And iOS In The West
by Pocket Whale (Paid Advertisement),
Calling all music anime fans, Hatsune Miku fans, and rhythm game fans! An English-language version of the free-to-play app game HATSUNE MIKU: COLORFUL STAGE! (known as Project SEKAI COLORFUL STAGE! feat. Hatsune Miku in Japan) was recently released on Android and iOS app stores. Leading up to its launch, the game had nearly 300k pre-registrations and has been rocking out on mobile devices across the US since launch on December 7th.
Launch Trailer
HATSUNE MIKU: COLORFUL STAGE! is a spin-off of Sega's Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA series, and features a cast of 20 original characters split into five groups that each have a unique theme. The groups are: Leo/need, MORE MORE JUMP!, Vivid BAD SQUAD, Wonderlands x Showtime, and Nightcord At 25:00.
The game also features Crypton Future Media's virtual singers: Hatsune Miku, Megurine Luka, Kagamine Rin and Len, Meiko, and Kaito.
The plot of HATSUNE MIKU: COLORFUL STAGE! revolves around a mysterious song named “Untitled” with no melody or lyrics that is passed around among the youth in Shibuya, Tokyo. This song unlocks access to “Sekai”, a mysterious place that allows everyone to discover their true emotions and their own song.
Each musical group has their own unique Sekai world that range from an alleyway with walls covered in graffiti to a school campus bathed in the afterglow of the setting sun to a theme park filled with fantastical encounters like singing flowers and walking stuffed animals.
Players can switch between the real world and the Sekai world using the "Untitled" song. The game features a variety of popular VOCALOID songs, including “Tell Your World”. Players can switch between the original versions of the songs and the HATSUNE MIKU: COLORFUL STAGE! versions. Virtual singers will perform the originals songs.
You'll learn more about each group and its members as they overcome their struggles through the power of music in fully-voiced, visual novel-style story chapters.
Select your group members and play through the “Live Show” mode with 5 difficulties (ranging from Easy to Master) to choose from, which makes the game suitable for rhythm game newcomers as well as advanced players of the genre.
There are two types of lives: Solo Live and Multi Live. As the name implies, in Solo Live, you choose any song you would like to play and then hold, flick, and tap notes to get the highest score.
In Multi Live, there are two rooms to join: Free Live (anyone can join) and Veteran Live (only those who have a certain number of points can join). There are more rewards for completing songs in Veteran Live than in Free Live. You can make your own private rooms to invite your friends to play with you. You can also unlock the room to the public if you don't want the room to be private. The gameplay is the same as Solo Live except all players in the room pick a song and then the final song will be chosen from that list.
Combos are the key to reaching the highest score for each song. Tap, hold, and flick notes to the beat of the music. Earn XP and various items to level up your characters and dress them up in a wide variety of costumes that you can craft.
You can also collect character cards and customize your band and music videos. Level up and upgrade your characters to unlock more skills and reach higher scores.
One of the most exciting features of the game is the “Virtual Show” mode. In this mode, you can enjoy daily virtual concerts in the comfort of your own home with players from all over the world. Move to the melody with virtual performances in real-time of your favorite in-game bands with your friends (in rooms of up to 4 people).
Interact with the stage by displaying emotes and special effects to make the performance even more stunning. Customize your avatar and glow sticks for the show and chat with a live community of fans.
If you're ready for a musical adventure mixed with non-stop rhythm at your fingertips, then you have to check out HATSUNE MIKU: COLORFUL STAGE! right now!
Download HATSUNE MIKU: COLORFUL STAGE! on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store today!
