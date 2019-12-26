A livestream presentation announced on Thursday that a new home console game in The [email protected] franchise will be announced during another livestream that will begin on Niconico Live on January 20 at 6:00 a.m. EST.

The [email protected] Stella Stage , the most recent console game in the franchise, launched for PlayStation 4 in December 2017. The [email protected] : Shiny Colors browser game for smartphones, which is the most recent game overall in the series, launched in April 2018.

The franchise also includes numerous anime, as well as light novels, manga, and live events.

Source: "[email protected] [email protected] 2019" livestream presentation via Hachima Kikō