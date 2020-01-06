Nippon Ichi Software Establishes SystemSoft Beta Subsidiary

Nippon Ichi Software announced on Monday that it has established a new subsidiary named SystemSoft Beta. The subsidiary is a successor to the SystemSoft Alpha ( Daisenryaku game series) software division. The subsidiary was founded on December 3, and operations started on January 1. Kōichi Kitazumi is leading the subsidiary.

The company stated that it is aiming to develop a business with the vision of “Entertainment for All" and worldwide success.

Nippon Ichi Software is best known for its Disgaea series of tactical role-playing games. The NIS America subsidiary localizes and publishes its games in North America, and also licenses and releases anime. Nippon Ichi Software launched its Jinrui no Minasama e (To All of Mankind) game in June 2019.

Source: Nippon Ichi Software via Gematsu