PS4 Console Sells 108.9 Million Units Worldwide

Sony revealed on Wednesday in its financial results presentation for the fiscal year 2019 (April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020) that it shipped 6.1 million PlayStation 4 units during the quarter ending on December 31, bringing the console's worldwide total to 108.9 million units.

The 6.1 million units shipped is down from 8.1 million units shipped during the same period of the previous fiscal year. Sony 's forecast of 13.5 million total units for the fiscal year remained the same.

Sony also revealed that it sold 81.1 million full game software units for PS4 during the third quarter, and digital game downloads accounted for 49% of that figure. During the same period in the previous fiscal year, the company sold 87.2 million full game software units with digital downloads as 37% of the figure.

The PlayStation 4 console launched in the U.S. and Canada in November 2013 and in Japan in February 2014.

Sony will release the PlayStation 5 console during the holiday season in 2020.