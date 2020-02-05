Final Fantasy VII Remake Game Is Timed PS Exclusive Until April 2021

Square Enix unveiled new box art for the Final Fantasy VII Remake game that shows that it is a timed PlayStation exclusive until April 10, 2021. The game will launch worldwide on PlayStation 4 on April 10.

The game was originally slated to debut on March 3, and it was set to be a PlayStation exclusive until March 3, 2021.

The game will have Deluxe, Digital Deluxe, and 1st Class Editions. The Deluxe Edition contains an art book, a mini-soundtrack CD, and a DLC Materia for Cactuar. The Digital Deluxe Edition contains a digital art book, a digital mini-soundtrack CD, and a DLC Materia for Carbuncle and Cactuar. The 1st Class Edition includes all the content from the Deluxe Edition, a DLC Materia for Carbuncle, as well as a Play Arts Kai figure named "Cloud Strife and Hardy Daytona." People who pre-order the game will receive a DLC Materia for Chocobo Chick. Digital pre-orders will also include a theme for the PS4 menu.

Square Enix announced the Final Fantasy VII remake in 2015. Square's original Final Fantasy VII game debuted for PlayStation in 1997.

Sources: Square Enix, Square Enix Store via Siliconera