Final Fantasy VII Remake Game Is Timed PS Exclusive Until April 2021
posted on by Alex Mateo
Square Enix unveiled new box art for the Final Fantasy VII Remake game that shows that it is a timed PlayStation exclusive until April 10, 2021. The game will launch worldwide on PlayStation 4 on April 10.
The game was originally slated to debut on March 3, and it was set to be a PlayStation exclusive until March 3, 2021.
The game will have Deluxe, Digital Deluxe, and 1st Class Editions. The Deluxe Edition contains an art book, a mini-soundtrack CD, and a DLC Materia for Cactuar. The Digital Deluxe Edition contains a digital art book, a digital mini-soundtrack CD, and a DLC Materia for Carbuncle and Cactuar. The 1st Class Edition includes all the content from the Deluxe Edition, a DLC Materia for Carbuncle, as well as a Play Arts Kai figure named "Cloud Strife and Hardy Daytona." People who pre-order the game will receive a DLC Materia for Chocobo Chick. Digital pre-orders will also include a theme for the PS4 menu.
Square Enix announced the Final Fantasy VII remake in 2015. Square's original Final Fantasy VII game debuted for PlayStation in 1997.
Sources: Square Enix, Square Enix Store via Siliconera