PS4 Console Sells 110.4 Million Units Worldwide

Sony revealed on Wednesday in its financial results presentation for the fiscal year 2019 (April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020) that it shipped 1.5 million PlayStation 4 units during the quarter ending on March 31, bringing the console's worldwide total to 110.4 million units.

The 1.5 million units shipped is down from 2.6 million units shipped during the same period of the previous fiscal year. Sony shipped a total of 13.6 million units during fiscal year 2019, surpassing its forecast of 13.5 million total units. The company did not reveal a forecast for the current fiscal year (April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021).

Sony also revealed that it sold 59.6 million full game software units for PS4 during the fourth quarter, and digital game downloads accounted for 66% of that figure. During the same period in the previous fiscal year, the company sold 54.7 million full game software units with digital downloads as 45% of that figure.

The PlayStation 4 console launched in the U.S. and Canada in November 2013 and in Japan in February 2014.

Sony will release the PlayStation 5 console during the holiday season in 2020.