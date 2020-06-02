Sony Postpones PlayStation 5 Event to 'Allow More Important Voices to Be Heard'

Sony announced on Twitter on Monday that it has postponed its event, originally scheduled for June 4, that will highlight its upcoming PlayStation 5 console's game lineup. Sony stated that it does "not feel that right now is a time for celebration" and instead wants to "stand back and allow more important voices to be heard."

Protests have flared across multiple cities in the United States after the May 25 death of George Floyd, an African-American man, as local police forcibly held him down with a knee against his neck in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The protests have also sparked sympathetic protests in other cities outside the United States, highlighting police discrimination and brutality in their own communities.

The PS5 is slated to ship during this year's holiday season. Lead designer Mark Cerny revealed in April 2019 that the new console has been in development for four years.