Real Account's Wataru Shimizu to Launch New Manga by End of Summer

Manga creator Shizumu Watanabe revealed on their Twitter account last Friday that their planned new manga will begin serialization by the end of summer.

Watanabe previously revealed in early May that they are recruiting assistants for a new manga serialization.

Watanabe and Okushō recently ended their Real Account manga last November. Watanabe ( Kono Kanojo wa Fiction desu ) drew the art for the manga, and Okushō wrote the story. They launched the manga in Kodansha 's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine in the February 2014 issue. The manga switched to Weekly Shōnen Magazine in January 2015, but switched back in June 2018. Kodansha shipped the manga's 24th and final volume last December. Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga digitally in English, and it released the manga's omnibus volume containing volumes nine to 11 in November 2018, and will release the omnibus volume containing volumes 12-14 digitally on June 30. The manga is inspiring a live-action film adaptation.

Ren Kanan penned a Real Account 0 novel based on the manga that shipped in June 2019.