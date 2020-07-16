RPG Maker MZ Game Releases for PC on August 20

The official website for the RPG Maker MZ ( RPG Tsukūru MZ ) game, a new entry in the RPG Maker ( RPG Tsukūru, or Tkool) series, announced on Thursday that the game will launch for PC via Steam on August 20. The website also revealed information about the game's auto-save, character generator, and plug-in command features.

The game will feature new and returning tools for players to create customized RPGs, including a map editor, character generation, an asset collection, a database for adjusting game settings, test play, events function, animation, plug-ins, and the ability to play custom games. The game will have in-game text in English, Japanese, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Portuguese, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, and Korean.

Kadokawa released the previous game in the series RPG Maker MV on PC via Steam in English in October 2015, and later released it for PC in Japan in December 2015.

