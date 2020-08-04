SIE Outlines PS4 Controller, Peripheral Compatibility on PS5

Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) specified on Monday which PlayStation 4 peripherals will be compatible with its upcoming PlayStation 5 console.

SIE stated that specialty peripherals (racing wheels, flight sticks, arcade sticks) will work with PS5 and "supported PS4 games." The PS4's DualShock 4 controller and licensed third-party controllers will similarly work on "supported PS4 games," but will not work on PS5 games.

The official Platinum and Gold Wireless headsets and third party headsets (both USB and 3.5mm jack) will work with the console. The PS Move Motion Controllers and the PlayStation VR Aim Controller will work on supported PS5 games, and the PlayStation Camera will also be able to do so with an upcoming special adapter.

SIE will announce more details on official third-party games for the console in an upcoming State of Play event on Thursday.

The PS5 is slated to ship during this year's holiday season.