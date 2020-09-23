Nintendo Site Lists 'Kirby Fighters 2' Game for Switch

Nintendo 's website is listing a "Kirby Fighters 2" game for its Switch system. The listing has the price of US$19.99, but does not reveal a release date. (The listing can be seen by heading to the Nintendo website's Game Finder and clicking " Nintendo Switch systems" under the "Which system do they play on?" drop-down menu.

The site describes the game:

Choose from a cast of Kirby's most iconic copy abilities—including the brand-new Wrestler ability—and duke it out to be the last Kirby standing. Familiar friends and foes like Bandana Waddle Dee and King Dedede also make an appearance as playable characters in the Kirby Fighters 2 game, available exclusively for the Nintendo Switch™ system.

The original Kirby Fighters game was a mini-game within the 2014 Kirby: Triple Deluxe Nintendo 3DS game. Nintendo released an enhanced stand-alone version titled Kirby Fighters Deluxe for the Nintendo 3DS via its eShop in the same year.