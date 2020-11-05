PlayStation 5 to Launch With No In-Store Sales

Sony announced on Thursday that launch-day sales for the PlayStation 5 will only be available online through retailers' websites. The announcement noted that Sony made the decision for the safety of "gamers, retailers, and staff safe amidst COVID-19." The statement also confirmed that no units will be available for in-store purchase on launch day.

The PS5 will launch in the United States, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea on November 12. The console will launch in the rest of the world on November 19. The PS5 will retail for US$499.99, and the PS5 Digital Edition (which does not include the disc slot) will retail for US$399.99.

The PS5 will get a PlayStation Plus Collection for PlayStation Plus subscribers. The collection will include PlayStation 4 games that will be playable for subscribers. The games include Bloodborne, Monster Hunter World, Final Fantasy XV, The Last Guardian, Persona 5, and Resident Evil VII: biohazard.

Source: PlayStation Blog via Gematsu