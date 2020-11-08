Yakuza: Like a Dragon Game's Release in Japan for Xbox X|S Delayed Indefinitely

The Game Watch Japanese video game news website reported on Friday that Microsoft Japan is delaying indefinitely the Japanese release of the Yakuza: Like a Dragon ( Ryū ga Gotoku 7: Hikari to Yami no Yukue ) game for the Xbox X|S systems. The game will launch as planned as a launch title outside of Japan for the two consoles. Game Watch stated Sega told the news outlet, "Our company has not officially announced a release of Yakuza: Like a Dragon for release in Japan."

For the first time in the franchise's history, the game will feature English karaoke songs. The available songs will include those from previous games as well as new songs.

The game will ship in the West for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Windows 10 and PC via Steam on November 10. The game will then debut for the PlayStation 5 on March 2, 2021. People who purchase the PS4 version will be able to receive the PS5 version at no additional cost.

Sega released the game for PS4 in Japan as Ryū ga Gotoku 7: Hikari to Yami no Yukue (Yakuza 7: The Direction of Light and Dark) on January 16. "Like a Dragon" in the Western title Yakuza: Like a Dragon is the translation of the series' Japanese title Ryū ga Gotoku .

Source: Game Watch via Siliconera