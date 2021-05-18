Ni no Kuni: Cross World Smartphone Game Debuts on June 10

The official website for Ni no Kuni : Cross Worlds , Netmarble 's smartphone game based on Level 5 's Ni no Kuni game series, revealed on Monday that the game will debut on in Japan June 10.

The story's main character is a beta tester for "Project N," a virtual reality game developed by "Ichi no Kuni's" Mirai Company. The world of "Project N" is known as "Ni no Kuni." The MMORPG will feature real-time hack-and-slash gameplay for both player vs. enemy and player vs. player modes. The game will have five character classes: Rogue, Destroyer, Witch, Engineer, and Swordsman. The development staff of Netmarble 's MMORPG Lineage 2: Revolution are developing the game using Unreal Engine 4.

Ni no Kuni : Cross Worlds will retain the series' signature animated aesthetic. Gameplay will revolve around a player-based community called a "kingdom" that will allow players to cooperate, compete, and establish guilds. Players can also gather about 100 spirits known as "Imazen" to train them.