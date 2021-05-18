News
Ni no Kuni: Cross World Smartphone Game Debuts on June 10
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The official website for Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds, Netmarble's smartphone game based on Level 5's Ni no Kuni game series, revealed on Monday that the game will debut on in Japan June 10.
The story's main character is a beta tester for "Project N," a virtual reality game developed by "Ichi no Kuni's" Mirai Company. The world of "Project N" is known as "Ni no Kuni." The MMORPG will feature real-time hack-and-slash gameplay for both player vs. enemy and player vs. player modes. The game will have five character classes: Rogue, Destroyer, Witch, Engineer, and Swordsman. The development staff of Netmarble's MMORPG Lineage 2: Revolution are developing the game using Unreal Engine 4.
Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds will retain the series' signature animated aesthetic. Gameplay will revolve around a player-based community called a "kingdom" that will allow players to cooperate, compete, and establish guilds. Players can also gather about 100 spirits known as "Imazen" to train them.