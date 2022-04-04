Bandai Hobby Site Stops Posting Model Shipping Schedules Due to Scalping Concerns

The Bandai Hobby Site announced last Friday that it will stop posting the shipping and arrival schedules of its model kit products on the site in an effort to curtail scalping or resale efforts of individuals.

The site explained that while it posts the arrival dates of kits for retail stores on the site, the date is not a guarantee, and may represent a different shipping status with every retailer.

The current high demand of Gunpla and other model kit hobbies have recently led to scalpers coming into prominence, as in similar previous times of low supply and high demand. Scalpers usually purchase kits in bulk to resell them at inflated prices for a profit to customers seeking kits.

Source: Bandai Hobby Site via Hachima Kikō



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. (Sunrise) is a is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.