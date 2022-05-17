Final Fantasy XV Game Sells 10 Million Copies Worldwide

Square Enix announced on Tuesday that its Final Fantasy XV game has sold 10 million copies worldwide, including digital copies of the game. The number also includes sales on all platforms.

Final Fantasy XV went on sale worldwide for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in November 2016. The game received a Royal Edition for the PS4 and Xbox One in March 2018. The new release includes the previously released Season Pass DLC, as well as other features. The Windows Edition also launched in March 2018.

The game's Pocket Edition for iOS and Android launched in February 2018, and received HD releases for PC in June 2018, and on PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch in September 2018.

The game launched on Google Stadia in November 2019 when the service debuted.



Source: 4Gamer (杉浦 諒)