Amnesia: Memories, Amnesia: Later×Crowd Games' Switch Versions Launch in West on September 20

Idea Factory International announced on Tuesday that it will release the Amnesia : Memories and Amnesia : Later x Crowd visual novels physically and digitally on Nintendo Switch in North America and Europe on September 20.

The game will get a limited edition that includes a collector's box, steel game case, hardcover artbook, soundtrack, 15-card set, and a trading card.

The Switch version of the Amnesia and Amnesia : Later x Crowd visual novels by Idea Factory 's Otomate brand shipped in Japan in September and October 2019, respectively.

Idea Factory originally released the Amnesia PlayStation Portable game in Japan in 2011, and released a fandisc titled Amnesia Later for the PSP in 2012. The game has since spawned a sequel titled Amnesia Crowd, which Idea Factory released for the PSP in April 2013. Idea Factory later ported the original game to the PS Vita under the title Amnesia V Edition in December 2013. Additionally the company released the Amnesia World game for the PS Vita in May 2014.

Idea Factory International released the Amnesia : Memories ( Amnesia V Edition ) game in English on PS Vita, PC, iOS, and Android in August 2015. Idea Factory later combined the Amnesia Later and Amnesia Crowd games into a single release for the PS Vita in October 2014, titled Amnesia Later x Crowd V Edition.

Source: Press release