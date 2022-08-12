Sunsoft Holds Live Stream Announcement for New Titles on August 18

Japanese game developer Sunsoft announced on Thursday that it will hold a live stream on its YouTube channel on August 18 at 4:00 p.m. EDT to announce new titles for 2022 and 2023.

The developer has been developing video games since 1978, and started out developing arcade games.

The company is known for such games as Blaster Master , Batman: The Video Game , Spy Hunter , the SNES version of Lemmings , Ufouria , and Astra Superstars .