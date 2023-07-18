UFO Robot Grendizer: The Feast of the Wolves Game Launches on November 14

©Go Nagai/Dynamic Planning, Dynamic Planning・TOEI ANIMATION

UFO Robot Grendizer : The Feast of the Wolves

PlayStation

French video game developer and publisher Microids announced on Tuesday that it will release it and developer Endroad'saction game for4,5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC on November 14. TheSwitch version will then launch in 2024.

The game will feature English, Italian, Arabic, Japanese, and English audio, and text in English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Arabic, Korean, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, and Japanese.

A Deluxe Edition of the game will include an alternate cover, a SteelBook case, a keychain, a poster, and a lenticular. The game's Collector's Edition will feature the same content as the Deluxe Edition as well as a figurine, hardcover artbook, three lithographs, a pin, a bonus mission, a Grendizer alternative skin, and other content.

UFO Robo Grendizer was the third installment of Go Nagai 's Mazinger giant robot franchise (after Mazinger Z and Great Mazinger ). The original Grendizer anime and manga launched in 1975, and the anime was later imported to the United States as part of Jim Terry 's Force Five project. The anime and manga would also inspire three anime films.

In France, the anime was titled Goldorak when it premiered in 1978. The series helped to boost the impact and popularity of anime in the country.