Corpse Party II: Darkness Distortion Game Delayed to 2025

Horror game originally scheduled for fall 2024

Image via Corpse Party II: Darkness Distortion game's website ©Team GrisGris / MAGES.

Corpse Party II: Darkness Distortion

Corpse Party

XSEED Games and Marvelous announced on Wednesday that they have delayed the release ofandGrisGris' sequel to thehorror game, forSwitch,4, and PC viain the West from this fall to 2025. The game will also launch in Japan in 2025.

The game will get a physical "Ayame's Mercy Edition" that includes a reversible cover, a "Save Yourself" LED blue candle, a 64-page artbook, an "Ayame's Mercy" lenticular art card, an "evidence kit" of items,, and an Amare Est Vivere "Medical Kit" metal outer case.

Original creator Makoto Kedо̄in is handling the game's scenario. Kedо̄in stated that Corpse Party II: Darkness Distortion will be a new entry and true, traditional sequel. MAGES. ' Yasuhiko Nomura is the producer.

The original Corpse Party game got a remake titled Corpse Party (2021) for Switch, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam , GOG, and the Humble Store in the West in October 2021. The remake debuted digitally in Japan as Corpse Party: Blood Covered …Repeated Fear in February 2021.

Source: Press release