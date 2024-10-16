News
Corpse Party II: Darkness Distortion Game Delayed to 2025
posted on by Alex Mateo
The game will get a physical "Ayame's Mercy Edition" that includes a reversible cover, a "Save Yourself" LED blue candle, a 64-page artbook, an "Ayame's Mercy" lenticular art card, an "evidence kit" of items,, and an Amare Est Vivere "Medical Kit" metal outer case.
Original creator Makoto Kedо̄in is handling the game's scenario. Kedо̄in stated that Corpse Party II: Darkness Distortion will be a new entry and true, traditional sequel. MAGES.' Yasuhiko Nomura is the producer.
The original Corpse Party game got a remake titled Corpse Party (2021) for Switch, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, GOG, and the Humble Store in the West in October 2021. The remake debuted digitally in Japan as Corpse Party: Blood Covered …Repeated Fear in February 2021.
