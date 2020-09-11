Now and Then, Here and There Wants to Break You

While personal definitions will always vary as to what this means when a piece of media "breaks you," I've often found the core link between them is emotional disarmament. We find an empathetic connection, whether in a character, theme, or world, which simultaneously highlights our own insecurities and fears—we see ourselves in some aspect of the work. Conclusively, you are changed by the experience; it breaks you.

Now and Then, Here and There aims to break everything.