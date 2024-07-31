Comparing Japanese and US Anime Viewership: Spring 2024

Anime — animated television and film produced in Japan — is a cultural product that, like Champagne wine or Jollibee, has transcended its country of origin to become an international delight. But just as with those cultural products from France and the Philippines, it is perceived and consumed differently abroad than in its home country. By my best estimates, there are more people who watch anime in the United States than in its native Japan. This is almost exclusively due to the gargantuan size of the USA — the rate of viewership is still much higher in its home country, but this context does help to explain how the majority of anime revenue in recent years has come from overseas sales according to reports from the Association of Japanese Animations.

With that increasingly meaningful international role in the anime space, it's worth examining how the medium is consumed both in and out of Japan. As the biggest market for anime outside of Japan from a financial perspective, we'll explore what viewership patterns look like in the United States using the recent spring 2024 season.

But how do we do this? Most of the data that would make this analysis easy is considered an industry secret. Western streaming platforms dedicated to anime, like Crunchyroll and HIDIVE , have little incentive to expose their viewership numbers to the public. And while Netflix has begun to share some data, it's held back for six months at a time and is heavily aggregated, obscuring behavior, demographics, and inflection points by providing only a single "hours watched" metric.

However, the Japanese model for streaming is a more competitive one, rendering more opportunities for insight. While a handful of TV anime series are locked to platforms like Netflix and Disney+ each year, the other 200 or so new anime series may have exclusive channels for terrestrial television. However, they are broadly platform agnostic when it comes to streaming. In fact, if you look at the Japanese website for pretty much any show, you'll see an exhaustive list of all the different services a show will be available on, with varying prices and holdbacks from the original broadcast. Many of these, like Abema TV and Niconico , reveal viewership numbers. While these platforms don't host every anime, and ideally, we'd combine what they do have with TV ratings (unavailable for the majority of anime) to get the whole picture, this provides us a meaningful enough foundation to work from on the Japan side.

A lack of official numbers on the US side is no deal-breaker when it comes to generating worthwhile estimates. While no longer the majority of anime viewership in the States, bootleg streaming still represents a disproportionate share of fans' connection to their favorite series compared to Western media. Many of these bootleg operations have viewership metrics, publicly or not, that my team regularly tracks and aggregates. Combining data from every available bootleg site with other public data I've found correlative with viewership and trackable metrics on platforms like Crunchyroll allows for a reasonable estimation of the total viewership in the English-speaking world. Applying the percentage of each platform's American traffic allows for both an estimation of US viewership specifically and to fine-tune the formula to account for American tastes relative to the Anglo-sphere as a whole.

To make the comparison as close to an apples-to-apples situation as possible, this analysis gives every anime a "viewership score" out of 100, where 100 is the most popular anime of the season in that country by viewership and an anime's score is its popularity compared to that #1 slot. For example, a "50" would have half the viewership as the most popular title.

The first version of this analysis looked like this:

Graph by Miles Atherton

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc is so popular in the US compared to every other anime that it distorts the chart. Only three other series would be comparatively more America-centric in this model than in Japan. While this is fundamentally the most accurate way to view the season, its outsized effect obscures other meaningful trends.

©吾峠呼世晴／集英社・アニプレックス・ufotable

Demon Slayer has a fanatic audience in Japan as well, but the furor has dropped from the peak of interest. This is best understood as a consequence of the relationship between anime and manga in each respective country. In Japan, there are more manga readers than anime viewers, so the height of fan engagement surrounded the manga's climax. In the US, anime viewers outnumber manga readers by nearly 2:1, so the scion of Demon Slayer 's popularity has thus far been the release of the Mugen Train film in theaters, thus the material in the critically-fraught Hashira Training Arc is new to a much larger percentage of the audience here.

To best understand viewership patterns across the US and Japan, let's view this comparison with Demon Slayer excluded from the mix. The result looks like this: