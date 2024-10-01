Hey… Wait… Ninja Scroll Giveaway Again?

The Uzumaki anime is out, and the visuals and music live up to the hype. Still, one thing isn't quite right...also our two favorite shows of the season have come to an end, so join us as we discuss the final episodes of Dead Dead Demon's Dedededestruction and Yatagarasu !

