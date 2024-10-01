Hey… Wait… Ninja Scroll Giveaway Again?
Wait… Didn't we do this already?
Yes, ANN Reader, you might be getting a sense of déjà vu, but due to an unforeseen issue on the backend here at ANN, the giveaway we ran for this super cool shikishi signed by Yoshiaki Kawajiri, the director of the classic 90s hit Ninja Scroll, didn't gather any information from entrants, meaning we couldn't select a winner, so we're running it back! We want this wonderful piece of anime memorabilia to end up in a good home, so we're firing up the giveaway again, this time (hopefully) without any site gremlins performing forbidden ninjutsu on us!
So without further ado, the giveaway.
We have a very special item to give to ONE lucky reader courtesy of our friends at Iconic Events Releasing. Read on to learn more!
Iconic Events Releasing partners with Anime Expo for AX Cinema Nights, bringing classic anime to the big screen. This year's titles are a mix of beloved classics and titles you might not have heard of but have influenced some of the contemporary titles you know and love. What they all have in common is they deserve to be seen on the big screen, and are meant to be experienced with friends and other anime lovers.
The first film this year of AX Cinema Nights was Ninja Scroll, which hopefully you all saw in theaters earlier this month! A mysterious vagabond sets out on a journey to confront his past. Little does he know he is up against a demonic force of killers, with a ghost from his past as the leader. While your chance to see Ninja Scroll may have come and gone (or if you did see it, tell us what you thought of it!), Iconic Events AX Cinema Nights series is now in full swing, with the exciting addition of the Gundam 0079 movie trilogy which is coming up next on the AXCN slate. Click here to check out all the titles coming to a theater near you.
Now to the giveaway. From our friends at Iconic Events, we have an exclusive shikishi board signed by Ninja Scroll director Yoshiaki Kawajiri to give away! Kawajiri-san is a legend in the anime world. One of the co-founders of Studio Madhouse (Hunter X Hunter 2011, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End), Kawajiri-san's career spans over 50 years, working on series from classics like Aim for the Ace! to the biggest series of today like Demon Slayer and Vinland Saga. Ninja Scroll is arguably his magnum opus. The film is an acclaimed cult classic and an important piece of anime's history. Which is why it is such an honor to be giving away this shikishi, signed by Kawajiri-san himself.
To be entered to win this rare collectible, all we're looking for today is for you to sign up for ANN's weekly newsletter. The ANN newsletter rounds up the news of the week in one convenient place for you every Sunday AND includes special offers exclusively for ANN readers. Enter your details below for a chance to win!
(Please note: This prize can only be shipped to a US address!)
Giveaway ends 10/10 23:59 EST. Good luck!
