Fate/Grand Order U.S. Site Displays Error Message in Preparation for Story's Part 2 Launch

'Inquiry' scheduled to end on December 31

The Fate/Grand Order 's official U.S. website is currently displaying an error message that reads: "Network access is prohibited during the inquiry. Chaldea staff members are requested to wait in their assigned quarters."

The error message is a reference to the game's second Part, which is scheduled to commence on the game's U.S. server in the coming days. The Part 2 prelude chapter launched on Thursday.

Although the official website is currently "down", it is still giving news updates, and the Twitter and Facebook accounts are both active. The site's "inquiry" is scheduled to end on December 31.

Aniplex released the Fate/Grand Order game in Japan in summer 2015. The game received an English release in the United States and Canada in June 2017. The prologue for Part 2 launched in the Japanese version of the game at the end of 2017, and the first chapter launched in April 2018.

Source: Fate/Grand Order Official U.S. website