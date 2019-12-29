Build Your Own 60cm Macross Valkyrie with Lights, Sounds

The VF-1S Valkyrie from The Super Dimension Fortress Macross: Do You Remember Love? is getting a "Roy Focker Special" die cast model. The 100 parts it comprises of will be sold separately with the weekly magazine "Shukkan: Chō Jikū Yōsai Macross VF-1 Valkyrie Fighter Mode Die Cast Gimmick Model wo Tsukuru" (Weekly: Make a Super Dimension Fortress Macross VF-1 Valkyrie Fighter Mode Die Cast Model). The first issue will go on sale on January 29.

The fully assembled 1/24 scale die cast model will be 60 centimeters tall. It will have movable parts, and you'll be able to set up lights inside the cockpit, the rear, and other places. You'll also be able to set up a mechanism that can make missile noises via a special controller. The weekly magazine will come with articles breaking down the technology behind the mecha , the differences between Valkyries and real-life fighter aircrafts, and Macross character and story introductions.

The first issue will cost 272 yen (US$2), while all subsequent issues will cost (US$16). Individually, it may not sound like much, but purchasing every single issue will wind up costing roughly US$1,660... and that's not even counting the 10% consumption tax on each issue. However, if you subscribe to the magazine, you'll be able to get each issue from the 4th one onward for 250 yen (US$2), along with extra goodies like a special box to store the parts and two Roy Focker figures. Premium subscribers will also get a plate showing the specs of the VF-1S Valkyrie along with the final magazine issue. You will, of course, need a shipping address in Japan.

You can sign up for a subscription on the magazine's website. The site also has further details about the separate and mechanisms that come with the model.

Sources: The Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan-Web, PR Times