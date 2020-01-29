Sephiroth, Noctis Miss Top 10 in NHK's Final Fantasy Poll Interim Results

Full results to be released on February 29

In December, Japan's national television broadcaster NHK launched polls spanning the entirety of the Final Fantasy series, including favorite game, character, boss/summon, and song. Although the polls will run until February 11, some of the interim results were announced on Monday, revealing that fan favorite character Sephiroth ( Final Fantasy VII ) is ranked at number 12, narrowly missing out on the top 10. Meanwhile, Noctis, the protagonist of Final Fantasy XV , was at number 14.

The revealed results were limited to parts of the "character," "boss/summon," and "song" categories. The interim results are as follows:

Favorite characters

11. Emet-Selch (Final Fantasy XIV)

12. Sephiroth (Final Fantasy VII)

13. Squall (Final Fantasy VIII)

14. Noctis Lucis Caelum (Final Fantasy XV)

15. Auron (Final Fantasy X)

16. Gilgamesh (Final Fantasy V)

17. Terra (Final Fantasy VI)

18. Cain (Final Fantasy IV)

19. Celes (Final Fantasy VI)

20. Vincent (Final Fantasy VII)

21. Shantotto (Final Fantasy XI)

22. Locke (Final Fantasy VI)

23. Crystal Exarch (Final Fantasy XIV)

24. Edgar (Final Fantasy VI)

25. Bartz (Final Fantasy V)

26. Agrias Oaks (Final Fantasy Tactics)

27. Laguna (Final Fantasy VIII)

28. Yuffie (Final Fantasy VII)

29. Rikku (Final Fantasy X)

30. Faris (Final Fantasy V)

Favorite boss/summon

11. Safer∙Sephiroth (Final Fantasy VII)

12. Rubicante (Final Fantasy IV)

13. Bahamut (Final Fantasy X)

14. Tsukuyomi (Final Fantasy XIV)

15. Cloud of Darkness (Final Fantasy III)

16. Odin (Final Fantasy XIII)

17. Titan (Final Fantasy XIV)

18. Yiazmat (Final Fantasy XII)

18. Omega: Deltascape v4.0 (Final Fantasy XIV)

20. Phantom Train (Final Fantasy VI)

21. Diabolos (Final Fantasy VIII)

22. Ozma (Final Fantasy IX)

23. Shinryu (Final Fantasy V)

24. Trance Kuja (Final Fantasy IX)

25. Neo Exdeath (Final Fantasy V)

26. Ultima Weapon (Final Fantasy VI)

27. Titania (Final Fantasy XIV)

28. Typhon (Final Fantasy V)

29. Demon Wall (Final Fantasy IV)

30. Yojimbo (Final Fantasy X)

Favorite song

4. "Blinded by Light" (Final Fantasy XIII)

5. "Eyes On Me" (Final Fantasy VIII)

6. "One Winged Angel" (Final Fantasy VII)

7. "Aerith's Theme" (Final Fantasy VII)

8. "Melodies Of Life~Final Fantasy" (Final Fantasy IX)

9. "Those Who Fight Further" (Final Fantasy VII)

10. "Main Theme" (Final Fantasy)

The full results will be announced in a program on NHK BS Premium scheduled for February 29. The poll features 57 Final Fantasy games, roughly 3,300 characters, 4,400 boss/summons, and 2,900 songs to choose from. Not only does this poll marks the first time the broadcaster's survey has covered video games, it's also the biggest database to choose from yet.

Source: Anime! Anime!