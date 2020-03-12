Final Fantasy VII Remake Producer Wants to Do FFV Next

As the release date of the Final Fantasy VII Remake approaches, game producer Yoshinori Kitase has his sights set on a possible Final Fantasy V remake next. The project currently remains a personal dream of Kitase's, but he hopes it'll become a reality.

Kitase told Gamereactor in Madrid, "The first Final Fantasy that I worked on myself was Final Fantasy V , that hasn't been remade with the more realistic kind of approach yet, so I think it might be quite interesting to do a FFV remake someday."

Kitase was credited as a field planner for the SNES RPG in 1992. The game was later ported to the PlayStation with a cinematic opening and ending, the Game Boy Advance, Wii's Virtual Console, the Wii U, the New 3DS, iOS and Android devices, and PC.

