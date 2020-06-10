Sanrio Supports Black Lives Matter Movement, Provides Tips on 'How to Be a Better Friend and Ally'

Listen, Learn, Support, Ask, and Acknowledge

On June 3, both Sanrio 's official English Twitter account and the Hello Kitty Twitter account tweeted their support for the Black Lives Matter movement. "We stand for friendship, kindness and inclusivity," reads their statement. " Sanrio was built on the foundation of social communication for people to express their heartfelt feelings of respect and love for one another."

On Tuesday, the account posted a graphic on Tuesday titled "how to be a better friend and ally." The graphic shows a number of cute Sanrio mascot characters and provides five simple points of advice: Listen, Learn, Support, Ask, and Acknowledge.

Friends are always there for one another. Here are some tips on how to be a better friend and ally 💕 pic.twitter.com/WtXoq33db7 — Sanrio (@ Sanrio ) June 8, 2020

Hello Kitty 's English Twitter account has also been signal boosting black artists on Twitter:

There Is Power In Kindness ❤️ A reminder to not only be kind to others but to yourself, too. To our Black community + friends: You are loved, you are joy, you are goals ✨Beautiful Black artists to support + follow! 🎨: @sabrenakhadija @PrttyInInkPress @mimimoffie pic.twitter.com/dZCw7vJJDC — Hello Kitty (@hellokitty) June 8, 2020

A number of companies, including Square Enix , The Pokémon Company, and Niantic have announced that they are donating money to support the Black Lives Matter movement. In addition, other companies such as CAPCOM , PC Gamer, and Sony have announced postponements of events in order to redirect focus on the Black Lives Matter movement and ongoing protests.

Sanrio has previously promoted pacifism on the 70th anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War II.