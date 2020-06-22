Kyoto Animation Animator's Art Remembered in Rice Paddy Recreation

Locals from Kikugawa city in the Shizuoka Prefecture have recreated an artwork drawn by Kyoto Animation animator Yuki Omura across a rice field. Omura was among the victims of the Kyoto Animation Studio 1 building arson incident; he was 23 years old at the time.

The artwork is from a picture book Omura created when he was a university student, titled U-chan no Matsuzaki . It depicts the final scene of the adventure, where the protagonist is united with his parents.

A video captures the artwork depicted at the field (Omura's work is shown at 0:47).

Asahi Shimbun reported that Omura would go to the Tanbo Art Kikugawa rice field with his family to view artwork which is regularly created across the paddies. The artwork was created by 10 types of rice plants, a number of which were planted by Omura's parents.

Tadashi Ikeda, the tribute's organizer, told Asahi Shimbun : “I still cannot find the words to describe the loss of this great aspiring man. I want many people to come out and see this artwork."

The artwork will be displayed until August 16.

On July 18 last year, a devastating fire broke out at Kyoto Animation 's Studio 1 building. A total of 70 people were inside the building at the time. The fire killed 36 people and injured 33 others. In addition to those victims, a man in his 40s on his way to work in the area suffered minor injuries from smoke inhalation. Police arrested the suspect under suspicion of arson and murder in May after he had sufficiently recovered from injuries he had sustained from the fire.

Source: Asahi Shimbun (Kazutaka Toda), Shizuoka Shimbun