Rurouni Kenshin Coach Jacket Lets You Channel Your Inner Saitō Hajime

The Rurouni Kenshin series is releasing a coach jacket in the image of the popular character Saitō Hajime, who himself is based on the popular Japanese historical figure. The art is drawn from Nobuhiro Watsuki 's manga, and the Japanese characters spell out his famous "aku soku zan" (swift death to evil) motto.

The jacket is being released in Japan through the Amnibus online store and will cost 9,680 yen (approximately US$90). It will be available for order until July 30, and it will ship in early October.

Source: Comic Natalie