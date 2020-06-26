Attack on Titan Collaborates with Seven Deadly Sins Smartphone Game

Crossover event commences on June 29

The Attack on Titan series is collaborating with Netmarble's Nanatsu no Taizai ~Hikari to Yami no Grand Cross (The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross of Light and Darkness) smartphone role-playing game for a crossover event that will commence on June 29. The game's YouTube channel unveiled a trailer on Thursday.

The trailer opens with Diane picking on Titans her own size, before introducing the rest of The Seven Deadly Sins cast kicking ass. The video also shows Levi of the Scout Corps showing up to assist, as well as a certain Titan at the end.

The "cinematic adventure RPG" based on Nakaba Suzuki 's original The Seven Deadly Sins manga launched in Japan in June last year.

Attack on Titan has previously collaborated with a number of smartphone game titles, including Puzzle & Dragons and Chain Chronicle .

[Via Nijimen]