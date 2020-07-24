Official Kirby Personality Quiz Determines Which Copy Ability You'd Have

The official Kirby website has launched a personality quiz to determine which copy ability you'd have. There are 12 questions with 32 different results.

The quiz is only available in Japanese at the moment. Here is a rough translation of the questions and their answers:

Let's play a game! Who will you play as?

"Play as Kirby"

"Play as a companion character" The quest begins! How do you proceed to your goal?

"Head straight there"

"Travel freely with detours" You're in the mood to sing! How do you sing?

"Put your feelings into it"

"Think about the meaning of the lyrics as you sing" You're choosing equipment to face the opponent! What do you prioritize?

"Looks"

"Functionality" Even battles have rules. What are rules to you?

"Something to protect"

"Something that changes" You've discovered a cave with lots of treasure! What do you do?

"Explore freely"

"Round up the treasure" You've gotten lost on your journey. What do you do?

"Trust in your intuition and continue forth"

"Calm down and think as you proceed" You find a rest spot in your explorations. Do you rest?

"Rest until you're satisfied"

"Hurry up and continue your adventure" A friend seems like they want to go on an adventure. What do you do?

"Invite them on a journey together"

"Wait until they ask you" It's important to convey your feelings to your friends. What do you want to tell them?

"Something you've reasoned out"

"Passionate feelings from the heart" You're battling against a fierce foe! What do you prioritize in battle?

"Strong offense"

"Perfect defense" After the battle, you arrive in the eternally peaceful Dreamland. There are lots of tasty things in front of you. What do you do with your favorite food?

"Eat it first"

"Save it for last"

Which copy ability did you get?

