Sega Akihabara Building 2 Arcade to Close on August 30

posted on by Kim Morrissy

Sega confirmed on its website that the Sega Akihabara Building 2 arcade will close on August 30. The arcade's Twitter account also confirmed the closure on Tuesday, and announced that it will launch four final events to commemorate the arcade's 17-year history.

The arcade was established in 2003 under the name "Akihabara GiGO." In 2017, it was renamed to its current name of "Sega Akihabara Building 2." It closed on April 8 due to the state of emergency around COVID-19, and reopened on June 12.

Arcades have been struggling recently due to the economic effects of COVID-19. In April, the legendary retro arcade Mikado crowdfunded 26 million yen to make up for lost revenue.

Sources: Sega official website, Sega Akihabara Building 2 official Twitter account, ITMedia

