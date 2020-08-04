Interest
Sega Akihabara Building 2 Arcade to Close on August 30
posted on by Kim Morrissy
Sega confirmed on its website that the Sega Akihabara Building 2 arcade will close on August 30. The arcade's Twitter account also confirmed the closure on Tuesday, and announced that it will launch four final events to commemorate the arcade's 17-year history.
【大切なお知らせ】— セガ 秋葉原 2号館 (@SEGA_akiba_2) August 4, 2020
セガ秋葉原2号館は、8月30日(日)をもって閉店する事となりました。
17年間の長きにわたりご愛顧していただき感謝申し上げます。
閉店までの期間、皆様に感謝を込めてイベントの開催を予定しております。
最後まで全力で頑張るからみんな遊びに来てね~!!✨ pic.twitter.com/ZfYnG1hP1l
The arcade was established in 2003 under the name "Akihabara GiGO." In 2017, it was renamed to its current name of "Sega Akihabara Building 2." It closed on April 8 due to the state of emergency around COVID-19, and reopened on June 12.
Arcades have been struggling recently due to the economic effects of COVID-19. In April, the legendary retro arcade Mikado crowdfunded 26 million yen to make up for lost revenue.
Sources: Sega official website, Sega Akihabara Building 2 official Twitter account, ITMedia