Sega Akihabara Building 2 Arcade to Close on August 30

Sega confirmed on its website that the Sega Akihabara Building 2 arcade will close on August 30. The arcade's Twitter account also confirmed the closure on Tuesday, and announced that it will launch four final events to commemorate the arcade's 17-year history.

The arcade was established in 2003 under the name "Akihabara GiGO." In 2017, it was renamed to its current name of " Sega Akihabara Building 2." It closed on April 8 due to the state of emergency around COVID-19, and reopened on June 12.

Arcades have been struggling recently due to the economic effects of COVID-19. In April, the legendary retro arcade Mikado crowdfunded 26 million yen to make up for lost revenue.