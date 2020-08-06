hololive Virtual YouTuber Mio Ookami Takes 1-Month Livestreaming Hiatus After Capcom Copyright Strike

hololive Virtual YouTuber Mio Ookami announced on her Twitter account on Wednesday that she will be taking a 1-month hiatus from livestreaming activities.

Her full statement is translated as follows:

I deeply apologize to the fans and those I work with regarding the copyright issues surrounding my past YouTube streams. The management and I are currently in talks with the rights owners about making amends and preventing future problems. After consulting with the management, I have decided to take a 1-month break from livestreaming as we learn more about copyright and receive confirmation on videos. The specific date my return has not yet been decided, but I'm doing my utmost to ensure that I can stream with no issues upon my return.

The issues surrounding Ookami's channel appear to be related to a copyright strike she received from streaming CAPCOM 's Ghost Trick game on the Nintendo DS. Japanese pop culture news site P2y reported last week that Ookami's Ghost Trick stream had been removed since at least July 30 due to a copyright claim from CAPCOM .

Cover Corp, the company which runs the Virtual YouTuber agency hololive, also released a statement on Twitter on Wednesday stating that Mio Ookami will take a 1-month hiatus due to restrictions imposed on her channel from copyright violations. Last week, the company issued an apology on its website for uploading contents without copyright permission. According to the statement, the company has received notices that it has violated copyright on videos across its various YouTube channels, and a number of them have been removed.

In order to proceed with proper streaming activities, a number of videos across all hololive channels have been either set to private or removed, and only the videos which have received clearance from copyright owners will be restored to the public domain.

On Saturday, Cover Corp announced that it has signed a contract with Nintendo and has obtained permission to stream Nintendo games. This applies to past streams as well. In June, the company issued a formal apology to Nintendo for failing to follow its streaming guidelines.

Many Virtual YouTubers, including those that belong to hololive, upload video game livestreams. Fans are maintaining a chart tracking the number of public videos that are currently set to private or deleted since the issue started.

Mio Ookami debuted on YouTube in December 2018. She is part of the hololive Gamers group alongside Shirakami Fubuki, Nekomata Okayu, and Inugami Korone.

Source: Mio Ookami's Twitter account via Yaraon!