PPAP Singer Pikotarō Teams Up With Pikachu For New Song

Japanese comedian Pikotarō is teaming up with Pikachu in a new song titled "Pika to Piko," which will release in Japan on August 31.

The song was created to help lift the spirits of children who are unable to experience the proper festivities of summer this year due to COVID-19 and the recent heat wave in Japan. As for the reason for partnering up with Pikachu in particular, Pikotarō commented that the electric mouse Pokémon is "yellow like I am, so I've always felt an emotional connection." He also commented that although Pikachu's cries are normally incomprehensible to people, his song is his way of interpreting Pikachu's intent through their link.

The song will be unveiled for the first time on August 31 through the "Pokémon Virtual Quest" event which will be held on the Virtual Reality social media service Cluster. It will also be uploaded on Pikotarō 's YouTube channel.

Pikotarō is the stage name of Japanese comedian Kazuhito "Daimaō" Kosaka. He is best known for his bizarre viral music video "PPAP (Pen-Pineapple-Apple-Pen)." He starred as himself in the Pikotarō no Lullaby Lu-llaby anime series in 2017.

Source: Comic Natalie