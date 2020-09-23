Draw Two Sips of Your Favorite Beverage with Yu-Gi-Oh!'s Pot of Greed, Pot of Avarice Cups

The Pot of Greed spell card from the Yu-Gi-Oh! trading card game comes with a simple three-word description explaining its use: "draw 2 cards". As such, it has gained a certain degree of notoriety among both duelists and fans of the franchise for two reasons: first, it is forbidden in most official tournaments for having no drawbacks to its use and second, the characters in the anime series often feel the need to repeat and overexplain the card's effects despite its frequent appearance. However, should anyone still find the card's purpose hard to memorize, perhaps these latest offerings from Premium Bandai can help: two cups inspired by the Pot of Greed and the Pot of Avarice respectively.

Each cup is individually hand-painted to ensure that all the intricate details of the cards' iconic and slightly unsettling visages are faithfully captured. Thus, no two cups will be completely the same, with each featuring slight differences in colour and tone. The cups retail for 5,390 yen (about $52) per piece, and will be available for pre-order on the Premium Bandai e-commerce site from September 24 onwards.

Just remember to recite the cards' effects in dramatic fashion every time you drink from one of them.

Source: Livedoor News