Vinland Saga Gets Crossover Manga with Assassin's Creed Valhalla Game

The Vinland Saga manga released a short crossover manga with the Assassin's Creed Valhalla role-playing game to promote its release in Japan. The 7-page manga drawn by Vinland Saga series creator Makoto Yukimura depicts an unlikely encounter between Vinland Saga 's Thorfinn and Assassin's Creed Valhalla 's Eivor, both of whom are Vikings. The manga was released on Friday, and can be read for free on Ubisoft Japan's website.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla will be released worldwide on November 10 for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, and Stadia. A PlayStation 5 version will be released on November 12.

Makoto Yukimura launched Vinland Saga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in 2005, but Kodansha moved the series to Afternoon later that year. Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga in English. A television anime adaptation premiered in July last year.