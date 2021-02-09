U.S. Man Breaks Record of Largest Collection of Cardcaptor Sakura Memorabilia

Matthew Emblidge's collection consists of 4,873 items

The Guinness World Records awarded Matthew Emblidge (USA) with a certificate recognizing him as the owner of the world's largest collection of Cardcaptor Sakura memorabilia on January 2. Emblidge, who is based in Columbia, Maryland, owns a collection of 4,873 items.

He posted a photo of his certificate on Twitter on Friday:

Emblidge's reason for attempting the record in 2021 is because this year marks the 25th anniversary of Cardcaptor Sakura . You can see more images of his impressive collection on his Tumblr account and Twitter account.

The original Cardcaptor Sakura magical girl manga series ran in Nakayoshi from May 1996 to June 2000, and Kodansha published 12 volumes of the manga from November 1996 to July 2000. CLAMP launched the Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card sequel manga series in Nakayoshi on June 3, 2016. The series has inspired anime, films, games, and various collectible merchandise.

In 2017, the award for the world's largest collection of Cardcaptor Sakura memorabilia was held by Sofia Pichihua of Peru, whose collection consisted of 1,086 items.

Thanks to Matthew Emblidge for the news tip.

Source: Guinness World Records