Netflix Partners with Wit Studio, Sasayuri to Launch WIT Animator Academy

Netflix is partnering with Wit Studio and Sasayuri Video Training Center to establish the WIT Animator Academy, which will train young animators. The first course will run for six months starting in April, and Netflix plans to cover the costs of the program for multiple years.

Netflix will cover each student's tuition fee of 600,000 yen (approximately US$5,720), as well as 150,000 yen (approximately US$1,427) per month for living costs. Graduates will draw in-between animation for Netflix original anime produced at Wit Studio or Production I.G . Netflix has indicated that its range of support for animators may also expand in the future.

The first course will recruit 10 applicants in total. They must be Japanese residents aged between 18 to 25 who have graduated high school or will do so this March.

In 2018, Netfix announced a comprehensive business alliance with Production I.G and BONES on Wednesday. The alliance includes both Production I.G and its sister anime studio in the IG Port group, Wit Studio . With this collaboration, Netflix aims to strengthen its animation lineup for its members worldwide with "high-quality anime from Japan." Netflix describes the relationship as a "win-win-win" for its members, anime creators, and anime production.

