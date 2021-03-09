Monogatari's Supernatural Oddities Join the World of Puzzle & Dragons

4 limited-time dungeons available in game's English version until March 21

The supernatural oddities of the Monogatari series are joining the world of Puzzle & Dragons for a limited time. The English version of the game is running a crossover event with Monogatari until March 21.

Monogatari will get four limited-time dungeons encompassing various difficulty levels and play styles. All players who log in during the campaign period will receive one free pull from the Monogatari Series Memorial Egg Machine. The list of obtainable characters is as follows:

★8

Koyomi Araragi

★7

Hitagi Senjyogahara

Mayoi Hachikuji

Suruga Kanbaru

Nadeko Sengoku

Tsubasa Hanekawa

Shinobu Oshino

★6

Karen Araragi

Tsukihi Araragi

Meme Oshino

Deishu Kaiki

Yozuru Kagenui

Yotsugi Ononoki

Izuko Gaen

Monster Exchange

Koyomi Araragi

Apparition Killer, Kiss-Shot

Puzzle & Dragons is a social puzzle game for iOS and Android devices. Gung Ho Online Entertainment released the "puzzle RPG" in Japan in February 2012, and in the U.S. in November 2012. The game has over 80 million downloads worldwide.

Other famous franchises to appear in Puzzle & Dragons include Monster Hunter , Final Fantasy, and Bleach.

