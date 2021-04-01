Thunderbolt Fantasy Puppet Series Teams Up With Fate/Grand Order for April Fool's Video

Good Smile Company is posted a video on April 1 showcasing the characters of Fate/Grand Order as highly detailed puppets in the series Thunderbolt Fantasy . The five-minute video (which should just be a real thing, pretty please) shows Lǐn Xuě Yā summon Saber from a scroll. Saber is forced to fight against Shāng Bù Huàn who is currently under the enemy's control.

The short includes all the high-drama action and hair flips that Thunderbolt Fantasy fans expect from the series. The wuxia-influenced stop-motion series has a prominent connection to the Fate franchise . Thunderbolt Fantasy is written and supervised by Gen Urobuchi , the author of Fate/Zero novel. He's previously written a scenario for the Fate/Grand Order mobile game.