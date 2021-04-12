Kevin Smith Has a Blast with Voice-Commanded Optimus Prime Toy

Hasbro announced a new Optimus Prime toy at its Hasbro Pulse Fan Fest 2021 livestream on Friday. The 19-inch tall Transformers Optimus Prime Auto-Converting Programmable Advanced Robot is a significant step up in complexity from your regular Transformers toy. It can transform automatically on voice command, among other complex actions.

The product is a collaboration between the Shenzhen-based robotics company Robosen Robotics and Hasbro . According to the press release, the toy was created after 11 years of research and development. It is "the first ever consumer robot that features a comprehensive set of functions, including automatic convertible movement from vehicle to robot, bipedal walking ability in robot form, race function in vehicle form, programmable/code development, and robot control/commands by either voice or via mobile app."

Filmmaker Kevin Smith is shown eagerly participating in the unboxing of the toy in the livestream video below, starting from the 1:10:03​ mark.

The toy costs US$699.99 and the first wave of pre-orders is already sold out, according to Hasbro 's website.