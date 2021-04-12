Interest
Kevin Smith Has a Blast with Voice-Commanded Optimus Prime Toy
posted on by Kim Morrissy
Hasbro announced a new Optimus Prime toy at its Hasbro Pulse Fan Fest 2021 livestream on Friday. The 19-inch tall Transformers Optimus Prime Auto-Converting Programmable Advanced Robot is a significant step up in complexity from your regular Transformers toy. It can transform automatically on voice command, among other complex actions.
The product is a collaboration between the Shenzhen-based robotics company Robosen Robotics and Hasbro. According to the press release, the toy was created after 11 years of research and development. It is "the first ever consumer robot that features a comprehensive set of functions, including automatic convertible movement from vehicle to robot, bipedal walking ability in robot form, race function in vehicle form, programmable/code development, and robot control/commands by either voice or via mobile app."
Filmmaker Kevin Smith is shown eagerly participating in the unboxing of the toy in the livestream video below, starting from the 1:10:03 mark.
The toy costs US$699.99 and the first wave of pre-orders is already sold out, according to Hasbro's website.
Sources: Hasbro Pulse Fan Fest 2021 livestream, Press Release