Kroger Grocery Store Recruits Weebs

Two days ago, Twitter user notsamwaterman tweeted about a rather peculiar discovery at a Kroeger's grocery store: a hiring advertisement with some familiar-looking faces. notsamwaterman has since deleted her tweet, but fortunately another photo of the ad in all its glory can be found in the replies, courtesy of user imwinter22:

As you can see, the ad features Rock (in his pre-Mega Man form), Roll, and Dr. Light from Mega Man series of games. Wearing what looks like Kroeger's uniforms, they seem to be assuming the roles of butcher, florist, and pharmacist respectively, which is somewhat appropriate: Mega Man's Special Weapon Metal Blade is suited for slicing meat, and Roll tosses an exploding bouquet as one of her attacks in Marvel vs. CAPCOM : Clash of Super Heroes. The only odd fit here is Dr. Light, whose expertise is in engineering rather than medicine.

The location of this particular Kroeger's is not specified, though some replies to notsamwaterman's tweet suggest that the ad is from a store located in Bloomington, Indiana.

Source: @imwinter22