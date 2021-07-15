Wield Rena's Hatchet From Higurashi As a Plushie

Rena Ryugu's iconic hatchet, a trauma-inducing item for characters from (and possibly viewers of) the Higurashi no Naku Koro ni series, has been rendered into a perfectly safe and fluffy plushie courtesy of Animate .

The size of the plush-hatchet may not be exactly lore-accurate, but it also makes it an excellent cushion to hug or rest your forehead on, and its wieldable handle can give you an edge in pillow fights.

The plush is priced at 4,400 yen including tax (around 40 USD) and is now open for preorders at Animate stores across Japan, the Animate online store, and Movic until July 21, 2021. It is scheduled to release in October.

Source: AnimeAnime.jp