Suntory Promotes Recycling with Looping Animation

posted on by Kim Morrissy
Nichijou manga creator Keiichi Arawi is among the contributing artists

On June 5, beverage maker SUNTORY commemorated World Environment Day by sponsoring a looping animation with a recycling theme. The list of contributing animators includes Nichijou manga creator Keiichi Arawi.

The animations can be watched on YouTube throughout all hours of the day:

The full list of contributing animators is as follows:

  • Keiichi Arawi
  • Kairi Unabara
  • eieioooo
  • Ōkubo
  • Sawako Kageyama
  • Kumadomo (Ame)
  • Izumi Kanae
  • Heihachi
  • misato.
  • Yoriko Mizushiri
  • Munuone
  • Eugene

Singer-songwriter Mashinomi provided the music.

SUNTORY debuted an official website on June 2 to promote the act of recycling bottles. The animations also debuted as a regular weekly program on the MBS television channel from June 5. Titled "Yoru wa Mawaru yo," it is Japan's first ever TV program dedicated to looping animation. (The title is a palindrome when written with hiragana characters.)

According to the program's website, a second batch of animations is currently in the works.

Sources: SUNTORY official website, Catsuka

