Suntory Promotes Recycling with Looping Animation
posted on by Kim Morrissy
On June 5, beverage maker SUNTORY commemorated World Environment Day by sponsoring a looping animation with a recycling theme. The list of contributing animators includes Nichijou manga creator Keiichi Arawi.
The animations can be watched on YouTube throughout all hours of the day:
The full list of contributing animators is as follows:
- Keiichi Arawi
- Kairi Unabara
- eieioooo
- Ōkubo
- Sawako Kageyama
- Kumadomo (Ame)
- Izumi Kanae
- Heihachi
- misato.
- Yoriko Mizushiri
- Munuone
- Eugene
Singer-songwriter Mashinomi provided the music.
SUNTORY debuted an official website on June 2 to promote the act of recycling bottles. The animations also debuted as a regular weekly program on the MBS television channel from June 5. Titled "Yoru wa Mawaru yo," it is Japan's first ever TV program dedicated to looping animation. (The title is a palindrome when written with hiragana characters.)
According to the program's website, a second batch of animations is currently in the works.