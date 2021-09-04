Suntory Promotes Recycling with Looping Animation

On June 5, beverage maker SUNTORY commemorated World Environment Day by sponsoring a looping animation with a recycling theme. The list of contributing animators includes Nichijou manga creator Keiichi Arawi .

The animations can be watched on YouTube throughout all hours of the day:

The full list of contributing animators is as follows:

Keiichi Arawi

Kairi Unabara

eieioooo

Ōkubo

Sawako Kageyama

Kumadomo (Ame)

Izumi Kanae

Heihachi

misato.

Yoriko Mizushiri

Munuone

Eugene

Singer-songwriter Mashinomi provided the music.

SUNTORY debuted an official website on June 2 to promote the act of recycling bottles. The animations also debuted as a regular weekly program on the MBS television channel from June 5. Titled "Yoru wa Mawaru yo," it is Japan's first ever TV program dedicated to looping animation. (The title is a palindrome when written with hiragana characters.)

According to the program's website, a second batch of animations is currently in the works.